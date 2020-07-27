Do You Know Where Stunning Scenes Of 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' Were Shot?

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is a romantic drama film which released in the year 1992. The plot of this film is set in Dehradun, Uttar Pradesh, and was originally shot in different parts of Tamil Nadu. Most scenes of the film showcase the stunning natural beauty around the hill stations of Ooty and Kodaikanal. The shooting locations and well-shot scenes were some of the most appreciated elements of this critically acclaimed film.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar shooting location

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is one of the most-loved classic films of Bollywood. The prestigious Rajput college, where Deepak Tijotri’s character, Shekhar, and his gang study, is originally the Lawrence School of Lovedale. It is placed in the Nilgiri Hills in the state of Tamil Nadu. The evergreen song Pehla Nasha has been majorly shot at the Western Catchment and Pine Forest of Ooty.

The opening shot of the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is that of a lake view house which is surrounded by a few pine trees. This scene also simultaneously introduces the place as Dehradun and has been pinned as Ratan’s hometown. This specific scene was shot at the Kodaikanal Town in Tamil Nadu, which is known amongst the tourists for its natural beauty.

About Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is a drama film which is loved by the audience for the plot and performances. The film revolves around the lives of two brothers who belong to an economically weaker section of the society. The story speaks about different elements of life, including competition, love, friendship, compassion, and jealousy, amongst others.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar has been directed by Mansoor Khan, who has also written the story of the film. It stars actors like Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, and Mamik Singh in pivotal roles. This film was loved by the fans and critics alike as it had a strong storyline and characters.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Athioush Ranjan)

