'Jodhaa Akbar' Completes 13 Years: Sunita Gowariker Shares Its Production Challenges

Jodhaa Akbar arrived in theatres 13 years ago on February 15, 2008, and went on to become a critical and commercial success. The period drama had some major efforts put behind its set from the exclusively designed jewellery and costumes to the elephants and horses that were required for the war scenes. Sunita Gowariker took to her Instagram to share a video where she talked about the challenges during the movie’s production, as the makers celebrate 13 years of the movie.
Sunita Gowariker shared a video on her Instagram profile where she talked about how challenging it was to shoot Jodhaa Akbar. She started the video by describing the movie and how it displayed that a Mughal and Rajput wedding can be done with complete harmony. Further on, she spoke about the war scenes where director Ashutosh Gowariker asked her to get a 100 elephants and when they were starting to arrange those, he further added that the requirement was for a 100 female elephants. Sunita explains that he wanted 100 female elephants was because they are calmer and the male elephants tend to get aggressive, and since they were to be shot during a war scene, they could not take any risks.
