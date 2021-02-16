'Jodhaa Akbar' Completes 13 Years: Sunita Gowariker Shares Its Production Challenges

Jodhaa Akbar arrived in theatres 13 years ago on February 15, 2008, and went on to become a critical and commercial success. The period drama had some major efforts put behind its set from the exclusively designed jewellery and costumes to the elephants and horses that were required for the war scenes. Sunita Gowariker took to her Instagram to share a video where she talked about the challenges during the movie’s production, as the makers celebrate 13 years of the movie.

Also Read: Who Is Soorya Menon? All About The 'Bigg Boss 3' Malayalam Contestant

13 years of Jodhaa Akbar: Here is what went behind the movie’s productions

Sunita Gowariker shared a video on her Instagram profile where she talked about how challenging it was to shoot Jodhaa Akbar. She started the video by describing the movie and how it displayed that a Mughal and Rajput wedding can be done with complete harmony. Further on, she spoke about the war scenes where director Ashutosh Gowariker asked her to get a 100 elephants and when they were starting to arrange those, he further added that the requirement was for a 100 female elephants. Sunita explains that he wanted 100 female elephants was because they are calmer and the male elephants tend to get aggressive, and since they were to be shot during a war scene, they could not take any risks.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives Peek Into Her Valentine's Day With 'Darling Angel' Aaradhya

More about Jodhaa Akbar

According to IMDb trivia, close to 80 elephants, 100 horses, and 55 camels were used in the due course of the movie.

Hrithik Roshan used to spend time with the elephant even on days when was not shooting so as to create a comfort level with her and also fed her bananas for lunch. She started recognising his cologne and his voice.

Hrithik’s horses in the movie, Chandni and Superman were used to the shooting terminology and often took off when they heard the words action. To make sure this did not happen, the teams started using other words.

Aishwarya wore 3.5 kgs weighing jewellery set during the scene of Jodhaa and Akbar’s wedding. She also wore brown lenses throughout the wedding and her costumes throughout the movie were designed by Neeta Lulla who has earlier worked with her in Devdas.

Neeta Lulla did the whole costume designing for the movie, which also included costumes for the extras. The designer said that this was the most challenging movie for her to do.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Top Instagram Posts Of The Week

Also Read:Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Glimpse Of 'happy' Moment With Aaradhya And Abhishek

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.