Salman Khan Summoned By Jodhpur Court On March 7 For Blackbuck Poaching Case

The Jodhpur court has summoned Bollywood actor Salman Khan to appear before it on March 7 with regard to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Salman Khan had filed an appeal before the court after the actor received a death threat by a gangster from the Bishnoi community. Amid the hearing on the appeal, the District and Sessions Judge Chandra Kumar Songara remarked that Khan had not appeared before the court for the past two years.

Khan had filed a plea against the lower court conviction which had sentenced him to five years in jail where he was accused of killing two blackbucks during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hai'.

Judge Chandra Songara had directed Salman to appear before the court on September 27 during a hearing on July 4. It was also mentioned that if the actor was not present, his bail plea may be cancelled. Khan had missed the September hearing too.

The Judge has now summoned Salman Khan for the next hearing.

READ | Blackbuck Case: Salman Khan Gives Court Hearing A Miss, Next Date Here

Bishnoi Demonstration

The Bishnoi community on Wednesday, December 18, carried out a demonstration at the district collectorate demanding speedy disposal of the blackbuck poaching case. They also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India and the President through the district magistrate. Along with that, they have also demanded the audio-video recordings of the hearings for them to know the status of the cases.

READ | Blackbuck Case: Salman Khan To Appear Before Court, Amid Death Threats

The Blackbuck Case

On October 2, 1998, the Bishnoi community had registered a complaint against Salman Khan and his co-actors for killing two blackbucks in the Kankani village of Rajasthan.

On April 5 last year, Khan was sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. However, the court granted him bail after he spent two nights at the Jodhpur jail.

His co-stars -- Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu -- besides another accused Dushyant Singh were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

In May this year, the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court had issued fresh notices to the five actors following an appeal by the Rajasthan government against their acquittal by a chief judicial magistrate's court.

Notice was also issued to Dushyant Singh who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching took place.

(with inputs from PTI)

READ | Blackbuck Poaching Case: High Court Hears Plea Against The Acquitted

READ | Fresh Notices To Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan And Neelam Kothari In Connection With The 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.