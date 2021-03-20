John Abraham-Abhishek Bachchan Starrer 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Remake Welcomes THIS Director

More than a decade after Dostana, the duo of John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan will collaborate on a new project together. The actors are said to be working on the new rendition of the Malayalam hit film, an Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. A Pinkvilla report also revealed the shooting for the film will begin sometime in July this year. Now, according to another update by the portal, the director of the film Mission Mangal, namely Jagan Shakti, has come on board for the Hindi adaptation of the movie. According to the report, the director has already started working on the script and the pre-production of the upcoming movie.

More about Jagan Shakti's arrival

According to the same report, a source revealed that director Jagan Shakti is a huge fan of the original Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is why he has agreed to come on board the film. The director was supposedly working on the prep for the upcoming film Mission Lion; however, the film has been delayed for an unknown reason. According to the report, the director is very excited about his new venture and is "all charged up to take the film on floors around the month of July with the two leads".

Abhishek and John's team up

The report also mentioned that Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Hindi remake cast will include John Abraham, who will be portraying the character played by actor Biju Menon in the original film, whereas Bachchan will play the role aced by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Talking about the two actors, the source also mentioned how John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan's new movie was going to be an "exciting face off" and that some minor changes had been made to the movie keeping in mind the Hindi audience. However, it was also mentioned that John and Abhishek will make the perfect choice due to the contrast in their acting style which is what the roles apparently require.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently shooting for the upcoming film Dasvi in Agra while John Abraham is busy shooting Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai. According to the report, the actor will join the shoot for Pathan in the first week of April and will shoot for 2 months in India and abroad. Pathan is expected to be wrapped up by June 2021, after which he is expected to commence work on the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake.

Image sources - John Abraham Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan Instagram