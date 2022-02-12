John Abraham Acquires 'Force' Rights From Vipul Shah; Begins Working On 'Force 3' Script

John Abraham today is considered one of the top action heroes of the country. Starting off with romantic roles, the turning point in his career was when he worked in Dhoom. The actor then went on to work in numerous action-oriented films, and one of the first in the out-and-out action-oriented space was the movie Force.

The model-turned-Bollywood actor had performed numerous high-octane action scenes in the film. He also later starred in the sequel of the film.

John now plans to make the third instalment in the franchise. But that's not all, he seemed likely to extend the franchise further as he has bought the franchise from Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

John Abraham to acquire Force franchise intends to make Force 3

John Abraham, as per a report on Pinkvilla, intends to take it to the 'next level' in terms of action with the franchise. As per a source, the 49-year-old was in talks and almost on the verge of finalising a story, which he believes will 'do justice' to the kind of 'action spectacle' he wished to create in the future. The team involved with the project will then kick off the pre-production upon the finalisation of the story.

The original had been directed by Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020. The movie had been produced by Aankhen and Waqt: The Race Against Time director Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Shah confirmed the news and sent out his best wishes to his former collaborator for the new endeavour. The filmmaker termed it as a 'special brand', while hoping that John takes it to the 'great heights.' He added that it was a pleasure for him, make the 'superhit franchise' with John.

Force 3 could go on floors in the first couple of months of 2023 if everything goes as per plan, the report added.

John Abraham's Force franchise

The first Force was the remake of the Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha and had released in 2006. He was cast alongside Genelia D'Souza in the film. The second instalment in the franchise was directed by Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo and starred Sonakshi Sinha too.

Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham