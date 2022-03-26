John Abraham Admits Not Being 'socially Equipped'; 'I Don't Know How To Log Into Facebook'

Social media has become an important part in film promotion in recent years. Right from the announcement, a movie goes through various phases, like the release of the first look, trailer and other updates till the release. While the production house and the social media team go on a promotion spree for the movie, a major chunk of the work is taken care of if the stars themselves were on social media as their following helps it reach maximum people as possible.

While many stars have stayed away from social media for years, John Abraham seemed to be on social media mainly for his film promotions. The actor very rarely shares his private moments and seemed to having help for the professional ones. The Dhoom star said that he was not socially equipped and did not use most of the social media apps.

John Abraham opens up on using social media platforms

John Abraham, during an interview with Mashable's The Bombay Journey, was asked about his social media activity, and why he did not share posts regularly. The actor called social media as a 'good tool' and highlighted that being an animal lover, he was aware of the ways in which animals could be protected.

However, the 49-year-old did not wish to use it for himself. He stated that he could not do so because he was 'very shy' and was not 'socially equipped'. John believed that even if he posted something on social media, he would find it forced, and felt that the audiences would also think so.

When asked about his recent posts on Instagram, he admitted that his manager used to post on his accounts. He revealed that neither used WhatsApp nor iMessage and wished to use an 'old Nokia phone.' He also also swore on his career to admit that he does not know to log into Facebook.

The actor stated that he did not want to learn it, as he did not wish to get 'addicted' to it.

John Abraham to star in Attack

Meanwhile, John was currently in the news for the release of the movie Attack. Apart from starring in the movie, he has also been credited for the story and was one of the producers. He enacts the role of a 'super soldier' as he takes on threatening forces.

The movie releases on April 1.

Image: PTI