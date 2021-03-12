John Abraham And Disha Patani Shoot For 'Ek Villain 2' Along The Beach; Watch

Both John Abraham and Disha Patani have a list of upcoming films under their belts. Ek Villain 2 happens to be a common one in both those lists, as the actors are all set to star opposite each other. Although very little information is available about the film, Disha and John have already begun its shoot. A couple of pictures from the shoot have gone viral on social media, which shows the look of both the actors in this film. The pictures from their shoot along the beachside was received by excited reactions from the netizens.

John Abraham and Disha Patani commence Ek Villain 2 filming

This will be the first occasion where Disha and John will be seen working together. The actors were snapped during their shoot at a beach in Mumbai, surrounded by the film crew of Ek Villain 2. While John sported an intense look sporting a black hoodie, Disha was seen wearing a bathrobe. These pictures were clicked after the day’s shoot was over and was enough to yield excited reactions from the netizens. They cheered for John and expressed their excitement after getting a glimpse from the shoot.

Ek Villain 2 is the rebooted sequel to the previous instalment titled Ek Villain, which released in 2014. The film had starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh in the leading roles. Ritesh had played a negative role for the first time in this film, portraying a mentally disturbed serial killer. His performance was strongly praised by the critics, even though the film itself garnered mixed reviews. However, this sequel has brought a complete change in the star cast, which also has Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria playing prominent roles.

John Abraham is currently prepping for the release of his other upcoming film Mumbai Saga, which is all set to release on March 19. Some of his other upcoming films include Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack and more. On the other hand, Disha Patani will be seen in Radhe and is said to be releasing on May 13. Further details about Ek Villain 2 are now awaited.

