John Abraham And Shivam Nair Join Hands For New Venture; Check Details Here

Bollywood icon John Abraham is currently juggling between multiple projects and is also reportedly signing some more to his kitty. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns in which he will be seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria for the first time. While the film is a few weeks away from its release and Abraham is currently shooting for Tehran, he has also joined hands with director Shivam Nair for an upcoming geopolitical thriller.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, director Shivam Nair, who is known for Naam Shabana and Special OPS, is set to collaborate with John Abraham in his new venture. During a chat with the leading daily, the director opened up about the upcoming project and divulged several details.

The director revealed that he has been working on the upcoming untitled film for a while now with Fortune Pictures. He said that he had put a lot of hard work into the project's structure and script. Nair further announced that John Abraham will lead the film, which is currently in its pre-production stage. The director also added that the film's title will be announced soon.

Shivam Nair said, "I have been working on this geopolitical thriller for a while now with Fortune Pictures. A lot of hard work & research has gone into the creation of the story structure & this script. We now have John Abraham as our lead for this, whose title, we will reveal shortly. Pre-production for this joint venture with Wakaao Films has already started."

Details about John Abraham's untitled film

Touted to be a geopolitical thriller, John Abraham's upcoming film is being helmed by Shivam Nair. The movie will be jointly bankrolled by Ashwin Varde and Vipul Shah of Wakaao Films and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma and Girish Johar's Fortune Pictures. The movie will allegedly go on floors by the end of 2022.

On John Abraham's work front

John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns, which will hit the theatres on July 29. The actor is also shooting for his film Tehran, which is among the very few movies being filmed in Iran. The actor also has Pathaan and the Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham