John Abraham And Wife Priya Spotted Having Lunch, Fans Calls Them A 'lovely Couple'

John Abraham is one of the fittest stars in the Hindi film industry at present and is an inspiration to millions of people because of his admirable physique. The Shootout at Wadala actor was recently spotted having a healthy lunch with his investment banker wife Priya Runchal. Here is everything you need to know about the picture and what netizens had to say about it.

John Abraham's picture with his wife Priya

John Abraham's wife Priya Runchal and his picture was shared today by the media page Viral Bhayani on Instagram. The celebrity couple could be seen having lunch in this throwback image. While John looked dapper in a plain white casual shirt, his wife wore a floral printed black dress and kept her hair open with no make-up. Both of them could be seen enjoying a meal of salad and smiled at the camera before starting their meal.

Fan reactions on the post

The picture of John Abraham's wife and him shared by Viral Bhayani garnered close to 10k likes within less than an hour. A lot of people complimented the good-looking couple, but the majority of the comments were targeted towards the food they were eating. While one fan questioned the meal saying, "khana kya hai isme", another one wrote, "Plants with PapadðŸ¤©".

On the work front

John Abraham was recently seen in the high-octane action drama film titled Mumbai Saga. He played the role of the gangster Amartya Rao in the film. The movie, helmed by Sanjay Gupta, showcased the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. It featured an ensemble cast of Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, and Gulshan Grover. John is next going to be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2. It is a vigilante action film that is helmed by Milap Zaveri and is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film, Satyameva Jayate. John has played a double role in the movie and it also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, and Anup Soni. John Abraham took to his Instagram to share the poster of the film. The film is set to receive a theatrical release on May 13, 2021.

