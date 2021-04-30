John Abraham Announces That His Instagram Account Will Now Be Handled By NGOs, Here's Why

Actor John Abraham took to Instagram on Friday afternoon and shared a lengthy statement, informing fans that he's handing over his social media accounts to NGOs he's partnered with across the country. He mentioned that all the content posted on his handles will exclusively be to help connect those affected with the resources they require. The Rocky Handsome actor wrote that it's time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome these crises.

He penned, "As a country, we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs."

He added, "Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle together. Stay indoors, stay safe! Be responsible- for yourself, your family and the country."

John hands over his social media accounts to NGOs

Sharing the same, he wrote in his caption, "Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER." Many lauded the actor for his gesture. Earlier, the actor, who owns an Indian professional football franchise NorthEast United FC, shared another statement through the club's Twitter handle and expressed concern about the ongoing crisis faced by people in North-Eastern India amid the battle against the COVID-19. "We as a club exist for the people of the Northeast, and the legacy we wish to leave is beyond that of just being a football team. To that end, over the past few days, we have been using our social media handles to amplify any COVID-19 assistance required by the people of the Northeast," John wrote.

"We are now extending this amplification to any assistance required by those affected by the forest fire in Mizoram and the earthquake in Assam. The people of the Northeast have always had one trait that has united them - and that is resilience. Our unity has been our greatest strength and we will come out of this. #StrongerAsOne," he further added in his note.

On the work front, John was awaiting the release of his upcoming outing, Satyameva Jayate 2, which was all set to hit the screens on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. However, the release date is postponed due to the current situation. Milap Zaveri shared a statement and informed fans that Satyameva Jayate 2 release has been delayed. The makers are yet to announce the new date. He was last seen in Mumbai Saga, written and directed by Sanjay Gupta, which also features Kajal Aggarwal, Emraan Hashmi and Suniel Shetty in prominent roles.

