John Abraham Chooses Theaters Over OTT: 'I Want Audience To Have Big-screen Experiences'

John Abraham will be seen in three theatrical releases this year and the actor-producer has admitted that he will always choose the big screen over an OTT platform. According to the 48-year-old actor, the film industry should instill confidence in cinema owners as theatres reopen for the audience. He said that for him, the joy is reaching out to common people through his films because they are here to entertain them and he wants to make good films, adding that he does not care about success and failure.

John Abraham will always choose theatres over OTT

Speaking about the same, John Abraham told PTI, "I like to succeed in reaching out to more people. I want the audience to have that big-screen experience. We lost that sense of big screen, heroism in films and 'Mumbai Saga' will bring that back," Abraham told PTI in an interview. There is general consensus that actors are palming off their not-so-good films on OTT (over-the-top) platforms". He also said there are a few actors who watch their films and realise it is best to go to OTT directly to save them from the embarrassment of coming on the big screen. He added that films are judged on every medium and they are ripping apart films on OTT.

Although OTT is a great avenue, the actor said he doesn't want to take away the theatrical experience from the audience. He said, "The OTT platform is a great avenue and an option. But for me, it has always been about the big screen, being a big-screen hero. I won't be available for a subscription fee". He added, "Normal has become boring. If you make a regular film, where the script is conceptually different and then you play a regular man, it is fine. People also love the anti-hero and they are going to relate to the film because we all are a face of rebellion in this country."

Apart from Mumbai Saga, John Abraham will also star in the films Satyameva Jayate 2 and Attack, both action drama films will be releasing in theatres. He will also make a cameo appearance in Sardar Ka Grandson, which is scheduled to be released on Netflix. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, in the film Mumbai Saga, John will be seen playing a gangster named Amartya Rao. The film, slated to be released on Friday, is set in the 1980s-90s and revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai.