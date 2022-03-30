John Abraham Cites 'Kashmir Files'; Says 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Doesn't Guarantee Success

Recently, John Abraham made headlines for refusing to comment on Vivek Agnihotri's recently released controversial film, The Kashmir Files during the press conference of Attack.

However, in his latest media interaction, Abraham has cited The Kashmir Files as an example, saying that The Kapil Sharma Show does not translate to ticket sales.

John Abraham on promoting films on The Kapil Sharma Show

In an interview with Tried & Refused Productions YouTube channel, Abraham said that he doesn't believe in item numbers to make a film work. He also talked about how he made a sequel to a successful franchise, but the second part was absolutely the opposite of the first one. The actor said, "Because I succumbed to the diktats commercialism."

Speaking about promoting the film on different platforms, John said, "He (Lakshya Raj Anand, director of Attack) took me to Kapil Sharma, saying 'I want you to be on Kapil Sharma'." He further cited Agnihotri's film, saying, "I like Kapil, he's a nice boy, but it doesn't translate to ticket sales."

For those unversed, Vivek Agnihotri had alleged that The Kapil Sharma Show team did not invite him or his crew to promote The Kashmir Files because they were not big stars. This stirred a big controversy, leading the comedian asking everyone not to believe in hearsay. Later, veteran actor Anupam Kher clarified that he was in fact invited on the show, however, he did not think it would be appropriate to promote such a serious film on a comedy show like The Kapil Sharma Show.

During the recent press conference of his Attack, Abraham was asked about Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. The actor had warned the media to avoid asking 'ghise pite' questions and had said, "You are asked on the news desk to bring controversy, then you come here and say, 'Tell us something about The Kashmir Files.' Why will I do that?" He also shared that he has not watched the film yet.

More about Attack

Touted to be an action-thriller drama, Attack features Abraham as a "super soldier", who can operate "beyond normal human limits". According to PTI, the film is mounted as a franchise, set in a world where "future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI)." The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh and is backed by Pen Studios, Abraham's JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions.