John Abraham Clears His Stand On Working In OTT Ventures; 'I Am A Big-screen Hero'

Actor John Abraham who has given some critically hit films in the past including Dhoom, Pokhram, and more, is all set to impress fans with his prowess in his next thriller Ek Villain Returns. The actor who has had an illustrious career on the big screen has always managed to impress fans with his stupendous acting craft. However, with the popularity of OTT on the rise and stars taking the digital route, the actor revealed how he always love to be associated as a big-screen star.

According to ANI, during a recent interview, the Satyamev Jayate star opened up about the growing trend of OTT and stated how he likes the digital space as a producer and not as an actor. His production firm, John Abraham Entertainment, has supported films like Madras Cafe, in which John also acted, and Vicky Donor. During his interaction with Mashable, the actor stated his intentions to be seen on the big screen as an actor.

The actor shared his thoughts on the same and remarked, “I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen. At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499. I have a problem with that.”

With the OTT platforms grabbing the attention of Bollywood biggies like Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumara, and more, the actor explained that he is simply not interested to work in a digital space, even though his last venture Attack: Part 1 released on OTT after theatrical release. Attack: Part 1 was directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Vishal Kapoor, Sumit Batheja, and John. The film had a poor box office performance after a mediocre opening and the moviegoers were highly disappointed with the same.

Soon after his comments, the actor was trolled on social media where netizens gave the example of other versatile stars who have championed the platform. One of the users wrote, “Class actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others are the soul of OTT and people are crazy to watch their shows/movies and flop actors like John Abraham says that they don't want to be available.”

Another user mocked the actor’s comments and wrote, “Theatre and Multiplex owners are considering shutting down all the distractions like toilets and food stalls, and plan to introduce a chain that will lock the viewers in their chairs during John Abraham movies.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “OTT will replace cinema theatres completely in the near future.” Another user who completely disagreed with the star wrote, “John Abraham, the big screen actor" with laughing emojis.

