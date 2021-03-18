John Abraham gets mixed reactions after strong comment on stars releasing films on OTT

In an unprecedented trend sparked by COVID-19, Bollywood films started releasing on Over-the-Top platforms last year. Looked at as a temporary measure, the trend has continued through this year too, though many filmmakers have announced the release dates of their movies in theatres in their last few days. Recently, John Abraham made a strong statement ahead of the release of his Mumbai Saga that he was not an actor available for a ‘subscription free’ and that filmmakers were passing off their ‘not so good’ films online.

John Abraham gets mixed reactions on statement on OTT releases

John Abraham had called himself a ‘big screen hero’ in an interview with PTI and that actors who were not confident about their movies were taking the online route.

“For me, the joy is reaching out to common people through my films because we are here to entertain them. I want to make good films," John Abraham had said.

He added, "I don’t care about success and failure. I like to succeed in reaching out to more people. I want the audience to have that big screen experience."

"We lost that sense of big screen, heroism in films and ‘Mumbai Saga’ will bring that back,” he stated.

"There is general consensus that actors are palming off their not-so-good films on OTT (over-the-top) platforms". “There are few actors who see their films and realise it is best to go on OTT directly to save from the embarrassment of coming on the big screen… Films are judged on every medium. (And) They are ripping apart films on OTT,” the actor added.

However, there were divided reactions to his statement. Some netizens believed that the statement was a dig at some of the stars from the list of actors who have released their films on OTT. One agreed and stated that it was a ‘coward’s way out of the box office competition.’

Another replied that the Garam Masala actor’s statement was not ‘practical’ and that OTT was the only option this year.

Mr John Abraham said in Interview Only Dump Movies goes to OTT.. He don't think Practically.. Only Solution is OTT this year — Aditya (@Aditya11493334) March 18, 2021

One netizen highlighted the fact that John himself planned to release a film directly on OTT, referring to his production Sardar Ka Grandson starring Arjun Kapoor directly releasing on Netflix.

John Abraham is doing the same with sardarji and grandson?. Big bull went onto ott deal before theatres open. Just got delayed because of ipl. Picture will talk the rest. If the film is good we need to support if not we get bad films. — Lakkiindia (@Lakkiindia1) March 17, 2021

Some stated that there were exceptions like Drishyam 2, Ludo and Lootcase out of the movies that hit OTT that were good, so it wasn't right to generalise.

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK agreed with the statement and took at a dig at Abhishek Bachchan’s the Big Bull, which is gearing up for release in April.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Saga is the first action film to hit the theatres since the pandemic. He plays an underworld don in the movie. The movie also starring Emraan Hashmi as a policemen has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and releases on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

