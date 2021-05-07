John Abraham 'heartbroken' After Man Kills Dog With Rifle: 'No Excuse For Cruelty'

Actor and avid animal lover John Abraham recently took to Twitter and condemned the violent attack by a man who allegedly shot a stray dog using his riffle in Punjab’s Patiala district. The actor expressed his anger over the entire heinous incident and requested the citizens to raise their voices and spread awareness against animal cruelty. Apart from this, the actor demanded stricter laws and action against the man who showed no mercy. John Abrahan confessed that he was shattered after he came to know about the brutal act.

John Abraham fumes at animal cruelty

The incident took place in Duttal village on Tuesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Ranbir Singh said said a complaint was received from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in this regard. A video of the incident was also shared with police, he said. John Abraham thanked animal rights activist Meet Ashar for ‘raising an alarm about the cruel act’ and also thanked the Punjab Police for their spontaneous help and stern action. “Heartbroken to report that last night a brutal act of animal violence was committed in Patiala, Punjab. I am extremely thankful to @asharmeet02 for raising an alarm about the cruel act & to the @PunjabPoliceInd @vikramduggalips for their stern action on the matter,” he tweeted.

Heartbroken to report that last night a brutal act of animal violence was committed in Patiala, Punjab.



I am extremely thankful to @asharmeet02 for raising an alarm about the cruel act & to the @PunjabPoliceInd @vikramduggalips for their stern action on the matter. — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 6, 2021

There is no excuse for animal cruelty or violence of any form. Speak up for those who can’t and set an example by condemning such horrific acts. #AnimalCruelty — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 6, 2021



In another tweet, the actor asked his fans to speak up if they come across such cases of animal cruelty so that the culprit can be punished. “There is no excuse for animal cruelty or violence of any form. Speak up for those who can’t and set an example by condemning such horrific acts,” he concluded. In the video, the alleged man, identified as Taranjot Singh, can be seen loading his rifle and then opening fire at a sleeping street dog. The video has a popular Punjabi song about weapons playing in the background.

TRIGGER WARNINGS #Repost @iam_reazy



SEE HOW CRUEL MINDED PERSON WHO IS LIVING TELLING AS HUMAN 😔😢💔



His insta id taranjot_singh_baath@rashmigautam27 @TheJohnAbraham @Jeeveshu pic.twitter.com/YStQQIvr6B — Senthil kumar (@SENTHILSSK1982) May 5, 2021

Police said he used his .12 bore rifle to kill the dog. He told police that it was a “rabid” animal and had bitten another dog in the past. A case was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, under IPC Section 429 (mischief by killing the animal), Sections 11(1) and 11(A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and Sections 5 and 27 of the Arms Act. The dog's carcass has been sent for postmortem.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image credit: TH JOHN ABRAHAM/ Instagram/ @SENTHILSSK1982/ Twitter)

