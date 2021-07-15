John Abraham Pens A Heartfelt Note Urging Fans To Sign A Petition Against Animal Cruelty

John Abraham, one of the most prominent Indian actors, is known to be an ardent animal lover. He is often seen lending his support to missions fighting against animal torture. The actor has recently penned down a note asking all his fans to lend their support against animal cruelty by signing a petition that will be sent directly to the Prime Minister of India. Many of his fans took to his social media post and signed the petition, informing the actor through their comments.



John Abraham’s support to animal welfare

John Abraham recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a meaningful picture of a couple of puppies locked in a cage. In the caption, he first informed all his fans how the monsoon session of Parliament was scheduled to begin from July 19 onwards and stated how this was the time when the Government could have the amendment to the PCA Act passed. Further explaining the process of signing the petition, he wrote, “By just clicking on the link in my bio, your mail box will open and you can send this email directly to the Prime Minister, his office and other authorities who can bring the change in the law that we all wish to see. All you have to do is press send.”

John Abraham also explained the effect of this petition and wrote, “The email petition to the PM urges him to ensure that the amendment to PCA Act is passed in this monsoon session of Parliament and that heinous acts of animal torture and killing are made non-bailable and provide for exemplary punishment.”

Many of his fans lent their support to him by signing the petition and confirming it in the comment section. Many of them also applauded the actor on the noble work he was doing and described how much they respected him. Numerous others showered heart emojis in their comments to encourage the actor on his great initiative on animal welfare. Have a look at some of the reactions to John Abraham’s Instagram post.





The actor also supported a mission on the food and medical needs of the animals as they, too, were affected terribly during the COVID pandemic. Through his post, he appealed to his fans to contribute to the mission and added that it was time to speak for those who can’t.

