John Abraham's Pictures & Videos Prove That He Is A True Motor Enthusiast

Apart from indulging in fitness and making thrilling war genre films, John Abraham is also popularly known as the original motorhead of Bollywood due to his immense love for bikes and cars. He is often seen flaunting his rides on his Instagram. The Pagalpanti actor is often spotted by the paparazzi while test-driving his rides.

Here is a look at several of John Abraham posts that prove that the actor is a true motor enthusiast:

In the following video, John Abraham is seen flaunting what he calls, ‘My Babies’. His "babies" are a range of high-end bike collection. The extensive collection includes Kawasaki’s, Aprilia’s and Hayabusa’s and many more luxe two-wheelers. John’s extensive bike collection proves that he loves his sports bikes.

The actor often loves to take joy rides around professional tracks. In the following picture, he is seen wrapped in his biking attire holding a helmet. He is ready to take off but before that, he makes sure that he is getting the basics right.

Apart from owning some royal engine rides, John Abraham was also part of India’s own fast and furious, the Dhoom franchise. John portrayed the role of a rustic bike rider, who takes part in a high-end heist. John Abraham’s character Kabir from the film is still recalled as his best role till date.

John Abraham constantly shares videos and pictures of his vehicles:

