With just days left for the release of Attack Part 1, starring John Abraham is busy promoting his upcoming actioner. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022. With this, John will take action a notch higher as he was seen performing some high-octane stunts in the trailer. Fans will witness the Dhoom actor playing the role of a super soldier in Lakshya Raj Anand's directorial.

For the uninitiated, John Abraham will be seen playing the role of India’s first super-soldier in the movie who has been installed with superpowers with the help of technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

John Abraham interacts with a robot during the Attack promotion

Meanwhile, a video is doing rounds on social media which sees John Abraham interacting with a super robot in a museum in Ahmedabad. John was decked up in an all-black ensemble and the clip sees him having a conversation with one of the members of the museum who was detailing the Batla House actor about the robot. From what can be seen in the video, this super robot is also trained to play badminton.

The video ends with John playing badminton with the robot. The post had a caption that read, "The SUPER SOLDIER interacts with SUPER ROBOTS at the Robotics Science Museum in Ahmedabad Today #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1.04.22 #ATTACKMovie @thejohnabraham @lakshyarajanand @rakulpreet @jacquelinef143 @penmovies."

'Attack' Part 1 trailer

Recently, the trailer of the forthcoming film was shared by John on his Instagram handle. The actor wrote in the caption, "IT'S TIME FOR ONE FINAL ATTACK!#ATTACKTrailer2 out now: link in bio.#Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1.04.22...#ATTACKMovie. Attack also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The trailer is a complete entertainment package that gives a glimpse into the different moods of John as a super soldier. Bankrolled by John, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor, the film will also star Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

'I don't believe in traditional marketing': John Abraham

Recently in an interview on the Tried & Refused Productions YouTube channel, John opened up about promoting the film on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He stated that it does not translate into ticket sales. Citing the example of The Kashmir Files the Satyamev Jayate 2 actor continued that the Vivek Ranjan directorial became a success without traditional marketing and an over-marketed film failed.

Image: Instagram/@viralbhayani/ Twitter/@Komal Nahta