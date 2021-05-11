John Abraham Promotes Adoption Of Stray Animals, Says 'millions Are Dependent On Humans'

Actor and an ardent animal lover John Abraham recently took to Instagram and gave a shout-out and supported an initiative for stray dogs started by an organisation named Cwaty. The Satyamev Jayate 2 actor shared a video explaining the five ways in which people could do Out of Home Adoption (OOHA). Through the video, the actor revealed that in this initiative, one could take care of strays without taking them to their home. He even suggested several ways that can be adopted by people to adopt a stray and give him a home.

John Abraham roots for stray adoption

The five steps that included naming the stray a person wanted to adopt, feeding the pet, arranging water, spending time with the stray daily, and taking care of the medical needs of the stray. The actor explains them in great lengths in the video and also urged his fans to support the organisation that started the OOHA initiative. Sharing the video, John wrote, "In times when we are able to share our sorrows and ask for help, there are millions of stray animals who are not able to do so and are dependent on humans for food, water, and shelter." The actor himself has two pets names, Bailey and Sia Abraham. The actor has also made a separate social media handle for his pets and often shares photos and videos on the same.

The actor had earlier announced about handing over his social media accounts to NGOs he's partnered with across the country. He mentioned that all the content posted on his handles will exclusively be to help connect those affected with the resources they require. The Rocky Handsome actor wrote that it's time to extend help to humanity and take measures to overcome these crises. He wrote, "As a country, we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine, and sometimes even food. However, these times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs."

He added, "Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle together. Stay indoors, stay safe! Be responsible- for yourself, your family, and the country." Meanwhile, on the work front, John is awaiting the release of his upcoming action thriller, Satyameva Jayate 2, which is all set to hit the screens on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. However, the release date is postponed due to the current situation. The makers are yet to announce the new date.

