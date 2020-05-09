John Abraham Reveals He Rarely Steps Out Anyway, Says 'lockdown Period Not Very Difficult'

Bollywood actor John Abraham spoke to a national daily and revealed the impact of the government-imposed lockdown on his day-to-day activities. He shared that someone joked with him that his life in quarantine and outside of quarantine is practically the same. John highlighted the fact that he has never been someone fond of going out often and so the lockdown is not a very difficult time for him.

The Dhoom actor, who is known for his penchant for bikes and fitness, said that it's only the bike rides that he has been missing out on but otherwise, he feels perfectly at ease indoors. He added that he has never been dependent on social media to promote himself so he feels proud that he can stay off it and not use it as a tool to influence his actions. The actor claimed that he feels a sense of liberation by refraining from social media and maintaining his fitness by working out at home.

On what all has been keeping him busy so far, the actor revealed that creating new content has been on his mind throughout during the lockdown. He shared that even though he’s okay with doing ‘nothing’, there’s still a lot happening. John Abraham has been reading voraciously under lockdown and is constantly aiming to create good content in the future.

What's next for John Abraham?

John Abraham will be seen next in Sanjay Gupta's crime action film Mumbai Saga along with The Dirty Picture actor Emraan Hashmi. He will also feature in the thriller drama titled Attack, written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand along with actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. John is also scheduled to feature in the sequel of Satyamev Jayate which will be directed by Milap Zaveri.

