John Abraham Reveals 'painful' Feeling When Asked To Include Item Songs In Films

Bollywood actor John Abraham, in his latest interview, opened up about how much it pains him when a producer asks him to include an 'item number' in his films. The actor stated that he wants the music of his films to never break the narrative. However, his films often include special 'dance numbers' including many performed by Canadian actor and dancer Nora Fatehi. The actor further noted that item numbers are not something that he wishes to be not included in his films.

John Abraham on special dance numbers in his films

In an interview with Tried and Refused Productions, the Attack actor said, "Some of my music has been great. Jism, for me, is still my most favourite album. I think I have accidentally got very nice songs. But I have also got extremely bad songs. For me the real dagger that pushes me down is when I am told that I have to have an item song in a film. And I don't want to sound condescending towards it but that kills me. That really breaks me."

Furthermore, when the interviewer said that he could see it in Abraham's face in the video, the actor said, "That's me walking painfully by." An item number is slang for a special dance number that is used as an added attraction for the audience of commercial potboilers. Most of the time, the item numbers feature female dancers or actors donning glamourous outfits and often performing at a dance club or a bar for men.

In the past few years, renowned Bollywood female celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, Prachi Desai, among others have performed item numbers in many big-budgeted films. Such songs are numerous times censured by the critics as well as the audience for objectifying women and catering to the male gaze.

Recently, John Abraham's films have included item numbers by Fatehi in his projects like Satyamev Jayate, Rocky Handsome, Batla House and Satyamev Jayate 2.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Abraham will next be seen in the thriller Attack. Touted as be an action-thriller, the film features Abraham saying the unique role of a super-soldier. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. The film was released in theatres this Friday, i.e. today.