John Abraham Reveals 'Satyameva Jayate 2' New Release Date, Confirms It's On Eid 2021

The makers of John Abraham's upcoming outing, Satyameva Jayate 2, changed the release date of the film for the third time. The actor took to social media on Wednesday and confirmed the movie's final release date. Now, Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to hit the screens on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. Earlier, the actor had announced on 72nd Republic Day that the film will hit the theatres on May 14. Before this, the film was slated for a May 12 release.

Interestingly, the upcomer will clash at the box-office with Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, helmed by Prabhu Deva. John wrote, "This EID it’s SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL! Satyameva Jayate2 releasing this EID on 13th May 2021." Soon, fans rushed to express excitement about his movie.

Satyameva Jayate 2 releases on Eid 2021

With the new poster, it is revealed that John is set to play a dual role in the upcoming outing. He will be seen playing the role of a cop, Satya, and will also be seen essaying the character of Jay. In the poster, the two characters were seen locking horns with each other. The movie also stars Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Sahil Vaid and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, John Abraham is awaiting the release of his other movie, Mumbai Saga, which will release on March 19. The film is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta and also features Kajal Aggarwal, Emraan Hashmi and Suniel Shetty in prominent roles. The trailer of the film garnered positive reviews from fans. The movie that's presented by the makers of Kaante, Shootout at Wadala and Shootout at Lokhandwala, will show the story of how Bombay changed to Mumbai.

Emraan and John have been teasing fans with several posters, amping up expectations amongst moviegoers. Interestingly, Mumbai Saga will also clash at the box-office with Vishnu Manchu starrer Mosagallu. The pre-release event of the movie took place on March 15. Megastars like Rana Daggubati and Mohan Babu graced the event and pictures from the same surfaced all over the internet.