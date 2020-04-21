John Abraham's 'Saaya': Fascinating Trivia About The 2003 Movie

John Abraham is widely known for his action and comedy movies. One of John Abraham's films that made news back in time is the 2003 movie, Saaya. The film stars John Abraham, Tara Sharma, and Mahima Chaudhry in prominent roles. The film directed by Anurag Basu has a 5.8 rating on IMDb. Saaya is the remake of the Hollywood movie, Dragonfly. Listed below are some of the lesser-known facts about John Abraham's Saaya that will definitely take you by surprise.

Lesser-known facts About John Abraham's Saaya

John Abraham's voice was dubbed in the film Saaya.

Actress Katrina Kaif was the first choice for the role but Abraham and the director wanted someone who could speak Hindi very well so she was opted out and Tara Sharma was selected instead.

The film was first known to be titled as Nastik but later changed to Saaya.

The song Har Taraf has a glimpse of the singer Shreya Ghoshal in it.

This was the first film of Anurag Basu that he completed all by himself. He earlier opted out from the film Kuch Toh Hai when he had issues with Ekta Kapoor. The film Kuch Toh Hai was later completed by director Anil V Kumar.

Anurag Basu after quitting the film with Ekta Kapoor had decided not to direct any film. Luckily, the film Saaya was offered to him at the time by Mahesh Bhatt. He was thankful to Bhatt for the same.

The film Saaya was about to release on the 16th of May 2003 but instead got released on the 4th of July 2003.

Mahesh Bhatt had auditioned Katrina and was even impressed with her acting skills but unfortunately, she was not cast for the lead role.

