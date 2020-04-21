John Abraham's 'Saaya': Fascinating Trivia About The 2003 Movie

Quick links:
John Abraham is widely known for his action and comedy movies. One of John Abraham's films that made news back in time is the 2003 movie, Saaya. The film stars John Abraham, Tara Sharma, and Mahima Chaudhry in prominent roles. The film directed by Anurag Basu has a 5.8 rating on IMDb. Saaya is the remake of the Hollywood movie, Dragonfly. Listed below are some of the lesser-known facts about John Abraham's Saaya that will definitely take you by surprise.
READ:John Abraham Voices Poem For Medical Professionals, Hails Them As 'Gods Of Humanity'
READ:John Abraham's Film 'Jism' Was His First Collab With Bipasha & Other Facts About The Film
READ:John Abraham’s Wife Priya Runchal Shares An Unseen Throwback Family Photo; See Here
READ:John Abraham-starrer 'Jhootha Hi Sahi' Has Melodious Songs That You Can Add To Your List
READ:Lesser-known Facts About John Abraham's 'Baabul’ That Will Definitely Take You By Surprise
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.