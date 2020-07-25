John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2’ To Be Shot In Lucknow Instead Of Mumbai In September

John Abraham is all geared up for his upcoming project titled Satyameva Jayate 2. However, the film recently underwent some major changes amid the Coronavirus lockdown and viewers are likely to see John Abraham's character delve deeper into practices of corruption in the city of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, instead of Mumbai in his upcoming project. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate 2' shifts from Mumbai to Lucknow

According to a news publication, director Milap Zaveri has been adding final touches to the script of John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 during the lockdown tenure and the crew members of the film have plans to start the filming by the month of September 2020. Reportedly, producer of Satyameva Jayate 2, Madhu Bhojwani, in an interview with morning daily newspaper, confirmed the change of location of the upcoming film. The producer said that initially, they conceived the project to be filmed in the city of Mumbai, however, as the story of the film progressed, it was shifted to the scenic Lucknow. The producer backed up the change in the location from Mumbai to Lucknow and said it was a 'creative decision'.

ALSO READ | John Abraham's 'Romeo Akbar Walter': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a sequel to Satyameva Jayate, which released in the year 2018. The upcoming vigilante action film, which is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani, will feature John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in lead roles. The film revolves around the fight against the abuse of power. While John Abraham will be seen playing the role of Virendra 'Vir' Rathod, Divya Khosla Kumar will portray the character of Sita Rameshwar. The flick will also feature Manoj Bajpayee, Nora Fatehi, and Daya Shankar Pandey in major roles. The female actor, Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen making a comeback after a long period of time.

ALSO READ | John Abraham's 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal': Intriguing Trivia About The Movie

In an interview with a leading daily, John Abraham said that he loved the story of the film and described the story as engaging. Talking about Satyameva Jayate 2, he said the storyline would reflect the 'new era' of India.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez Has Worked With These TV Actors; Check Out

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Collaborated With These Prominent Directors Only Once

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.