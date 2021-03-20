John Abraham Selling Tickets To Sharon Stone's Memoir Reveal; Know Today's Top News

There are several things that made headlines today, March 20, 2021. It includes Bollywood actor John Abraham selling tickets to Hollywood actor Sharon Stone revealing that she was pressured to have sex with co-stars. Check out today's top news

John Abraham sells Mumbai Saga Tickets on the counter; Emraan Hashmi enjoys the whistles

Action crime film Mumbai Saga has recently hit the theatres. The ensemble cast film is led by John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. To promote the movie, John was seen selling tickets in a cinema for a while. The video is shared by Emraan on his Instagram handle. In another video, Emraan Hashmi is seen enjoying the whistles from the fans on his dialogues.

Sharon Stone says the producer pressured her to have sex with her male co-stars

Sharon Stone’s memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, has her opening up about the difficult side of the industry, revealed Variety. The actor revealed that on several occasions she was asked by male producers to have sex with her male co-stars. The reason given by those producers was that it would increase the onscreen chemistry between the leads. Stone did not disclose the identity of the producers she accuses. The Basic Instinct star wrote that she felt the makers could have just hired a co-star with talent, someone else who could deliver a scene and remember his lines. Sharon Stone asserted that her response was not popular in the industry and she was considered “difficult” to work with.

Sono Sood gets honoured by Airline

Sono Sood helped out a lot of people during the initial stage of coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic in India. He helped many people to reach their homes during the lockdown period as he arranged special buses and planes with the permission of the government. Now, Spice Jet honoured the actor by dedicating an aircraft Livery to him.

The phenomenally-talented @SonuSood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families and more. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8wYUml4tdD — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 19, 2021

Dharmendra gets first COVID0-19 vaccine shot

Dharmendra is one of the most acclaimed actors in India. The veteran star recently went out and took his first COVID-19 vaccine shot. He also advised others to do the same. Dharmendra also urged people to follow the guidelines amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Tweet karte karte.... josh aa gaya ...aur main nikal gaya....vaccination lene .... it’s definitely not a show off...but to inspire you all..... Friends, please take care ðŸ‘‹ pic.twitter.com/gp4lQAZr1l — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 19, 2021

Rimi Sen admits she did a reality show just for money

In an interview with SpotBoyE, Rimi Sen revealed that she was part of a popular reality show for money. She said that actors do few things for fame and some for money. Rimi Sen’s tv show got her around Rs. 2.25 crore for 49 days of a stint in the show and she admitted that nobody can earn this much money in such a short time.

