John Abraham Set To Star In Next Action-thriller 'Tehran': Check Details Here

Bollywood star John Abraham is surely a busy actor with a number of films lined up in his kitty. The actor was last seen in the action-drama Satyameva Jayate 2. While the actor is known for both his acting and action in films, he recently announced his next action-thriller Tehran and also locked its release date.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John Abraham recently announced his upcoming film Tehran. The actor shared the official poster of his film which featured the city of Tehran. The poster also had "Inspired by True Events" written at the bottom. Sharing the poster, the actor also announced the release date of the movie. The film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Republic Day, January 26, 2023.

In the caption, he wrote, "Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, Tehran!" The actor's fans were thrilled to see the poster and also wished him luck.

Details about Tehran

Tehran is touted to be an action thriller starring John Abraham. The film is inspired by true events, yet details about its plot are still under wraps. The movie is helmed by Arun Gopalan, while Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are bankrolling it. Tehran will mark John Abraham and Dinesh Vijan's first collaboration. The movie is a Madock Films Production in association with Bake My Cake Films. It is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma.

Meanwhile, John Abraham is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Attack Part 1. The actor took to the internet by storm when he announced his upcoming film Attack. The actor deleted all his social media posts ahead of releasing its teaser. The film's plot will revolve around a common man turning into a robotic super soldier after experiencing a severe bomb blast. The film also features Rakul Preet and Jacqueline Fernandes. Jacqueline Fernandes will seemingly play John Abraham's love interest in the film. The movie is scheduled to release on April 1, 2022.

The actor also has the sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain in the pipeline. The actor will play the lead role in EK Villain 2. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. It is set to hit the theatres on July 8, 2022.

