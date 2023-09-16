Last Updated:

John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor, Vidyut Jammwal: Vegetarian Actors With Great Physique

The idea that only non-vegetarians can develop the fittest, and sexiest bodies is a complete fallacy. Here is a list of a few celebrities who bust the myth.

John Abraham is one of the sexiest and fittest performers in Bollywood, and he always attributes this to his diet. He demonstrates that one can build such strength without being a non-vegetarian. 

Shahid Kapoor's eating choices have aided him along his way of acting. In 2003, after reading the book Brian Hines, Life is Fair, gifted by his father Pankaj Kapur, he became a vegetarian. 

Vidyut Jammwal, an action hero, has a dream figure and eats only vegetarian fare. In movies, the actor really performs the action and stunt scenes by himself.

Randeep Hooda decided to adopt a vegetarian lifestyle out of moral concern for animals and environmental sustainability. The actor spreads knowledge about the environmental advantages of veganism. 

Thanks to his vegetarian lifestyle, Kartik Aaryan maintains a healthy diet and a trim physique, earning him the title of "India's Hottest Vegetarian of 2018" from PETA.

Sonu Sood has one of the fittest bodies in all of Bollywood. The actor dedicates equal time to workout, fitness and his vegetarian diet. 

