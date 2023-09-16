John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor, Vidyut Jammwal: Vegetarian Actors With Great Physique

Quick links:
John Abraham is one of the sexiest and fittest performers in Bollywood, and he always attributes this to his diet. He demonstrates that one can build such strength without being a non-vegetarian.
Shahid Kapoor's eating choices have aided him along his way of acting. In 2003, after reading the book Brian Hines, Life is Fair, gifted by his father Pankaj Kapur, he became a vegetarian.
Vidyut Jammwal, an action hero, has a dream figure and eats only vegetarian fare. In movies, the actor really performs the action and stunt scenes by himself.
Randeep Hooda decided to adopt a vegetarian lifestyle out of moral concern for animals and environmental sustainability. The actor spreads knowledge about the environmental advantages of veganism.
Thanks to his vegetarian lifestyle, Kartik Aaryan maintains a healthy diet and a trim physique, earning him the title of "India's Hottest Vegetarian of 2018" from PETA.