John Abraham Shares New Poster From 'Mumbai Saga', Asks Fans If They Chose A Side

John Abraham is promoting his upcoming film Mumbai Saga, along with actor Emraan Hashmi. The actor is popular for his roles in gang dramas and he will be portraying a similar role in his upcoming action drama film. He took Instagram to share a brand new poster of his upcoming film, ahead of his film's release this week. Check out John Abraham's Instagram post on Mumbai Saga.

John Abraham shares new poster featuring Emraan Hashmi

John Abraham shared a picture of him arm wrestling with actor Emraan Hashmi. The duo looked intense in the brand new poster of their film. The poster read, ‘John Ka Gang vs Emraan Ki Force’, with a question at the end ‘Have you chosen a side yet?’. He wrote in the caption,” The battle lines have been drawn. In the Saga of #JohnKaGang VS #EmraanKiForce. Whose side are you on?”(sic).

Along with the poster, the actor mentioned in the caption that the film will be hitting theatres on March 19, 2021, further adding that advance bookings for his film have already begun. Earlier, the film was supposed to release in June last year, but the release dates were pushed ahead due to the pandemic.

The action drama film is directed by Sanjay Gupta and is produced under the banner of T-series. The film stars an ensemble cast of actors Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Scarni, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amor Gupte and Gulshan Grover along with John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Set in the ’80s and ’90s, Mumbai Saga follows the story of the people of Mumbai, who face challenges when factories begin to shut to build malls and skyscrapers.

The trailer of the film which released a few weeks back promised audiences some fierce characters, dramatic dialogues and conversations as well as some confrontations. The trailer also revealed John Abraham's fierce personality and how he looks like a rebel in the film. He will be seen as a powerful businessman in the film while Emraan Hashmi will be seen as a clever cop in the film.

Image Source: Mumbai Saga Instagram page