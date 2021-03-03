John Abraham Shares New Still From Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Starrer 'Sardar Ka Grandson'

John Abraham took to his Instagram handle and posted a new still from an upcoming film starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Sardar Ka Grandson's release date has not been set yet but the movie will be available to stream on OTT platform Netflix. The recent still from the film has created a buzz among the fans of the cast soon after it went up on social media.

John Abraham posts a new still from Sardar Ka Grandson

John Abraham revealed on his latest Instagram post that Arjun Kapoor will be sharing the screen with Rakul Preet Singh in the upcoming film. The new still also shows actors like Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Divya Seth Shah and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. John Abraham captioned the post as, “This summer, stream this lovely family entertainer which will make you smile wide! Sardar Ka Grandson – releasing soon”. Check out the post of the same below.

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media platforms, netizens gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions about the update of the upcoming film. A number of fans wrote in the comments how well they liked the picture of the actors and how excited they are to see the cast together. Many other people wrote in the comments that they want more updates regarding the film and its release. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Many fans also left heart and kiss emoticons for the picture and requested the actor to update more such pictures from behind the scenes of the set. Several other fans wished the team good luck. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

More stills from Sardar Ka Grandson

A few days back, the team of Sardar Ka Grandson had released a couple of pictures from the movie as they announced the movie. The still hinted that Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen romancing on the screen for the first time. Moreover, Neena Gupta shall portray the role of a grandmother in a wheelchair. The post was captioned as, “Gather up your parents and grandparents for this one, Sardar ka Grandson is coming soon to Netflix”. Check out the post of the same below.

