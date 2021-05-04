John Abraham Shares 'Thank You' Video, Asks Fans To Keep Helping People In Need

John Abraham recently took to his Instagram to share a "Thank You" video for his fans. In the video, he has discussed the advantages of helping people in need and how he is happy to see that his fans are doing so much for the patients. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Thank You! Together we are stronger, powerful and more resilient. Nothing can defy a community determined to do good. Let's create substantial change." The comment section is filled with his fans praising him. Check it out.

John Abraham shares "Thank You" video

John Abraham's Instagram video starts with him saying "Thank You". He then added that every small step that people take creates a ripple effect and that he wants to thank each one for their contribution, big or small. While addressing the audience, he said "Your actions have definitely helped". He added that he has been monitoring all the social media and he can proudly say that the people who come out to help are the most decent, lovely and most helpful. He then added that he sincerely thanks everybody who went on to repost, retweet and reshare the posts that were shared by the NGOs that he has partnered with.

He requested the audience to not stop the process and further added that India needs their help. He continued that people can save lives and even if one life is saved, it makes a big difference. Concluding, the actor said that he thanks everybody who shared the content that has been posted on his social media through different NGOs who are focusing on helping the COVID-19 patients. Check out John Abraham's video here.

(Image Courtesy: John Abraham's Instagram post)

On Friday afternoon, John announced that his social media handles will be taken over by NGOs. He shared a lengthy statement, informing fans that he's handing over his social media accounts to NGOs he's partnered with across the country. He mentioned that all the content posted on his handles will exclusively be to help connect those affected with the resources they require. In the picture, he wrote, "As a country, we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs." He added, "Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle together. Stay indoors, stay safe! Be responsible- for yourself, your family and the country." Check it out.

Promo Image Source: John Abraham's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.