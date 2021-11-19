Last Updated:

John Abraham Snatches Fan’s Phone For Secretly Recording Him, But There's A Twist: WATCH

John Abraham snatched a fan’s phone for secretly recording him on the streets. However, there was a a twist in the actor's gesture. WATCH:

The lives of celebrities are closely watched, and it is common for the fans and paparazzi to click them. Some stars are also known to lose their cool when the media or commoners cross the line with regards to their privacy. In the past, there have been instances of celebrities lashing out at fans for clicking their pictures without permission and some have even snatched phones of the fans.

The latest to do so was John Abraham. However, the actor's reaction was not out of anger, but love. A video where he snatched a fan's phone has surfaced on social media, but what he followed it up with won his fans over.

John Abraham snatches fan's phone for recording him secretly with sweet gesture

In a video that has surfaced online, two fans of John Abraham on a scooter anticipated that the actor was behind them. They wished to show it to someone on video call and were capturing the moment. 

However, the Satyameva Jayate star, dressed in a black vest and track pants, noticed the moment and took their phone.  

The actor then started talking to the other person on call, and said, 'Hi, how are you? You guys okay? That's my friend."

As John walked with the phone far ahead, the fans might have been shocked for a second, before they rode all the way ahead to get their phone back, and then out of excitement, laughingly said, 'Thank you sir."

The gesture won praises from netizens. One showered love on John with love-struck emojis and words like 'Aww'. Some were impressed by his 'humble' gesture.

Meanwhile, John is currently gearing up for the release of Satyameva Jayate 2. The actor had previously starred in Satyameva Jayate, which had released in 2018 and was a success. earning close to Rs 100 crore at the box office. 

The 48-year-old is once again showcasing his action-packed avatar in the venture. He is reportedly playing a triple role in the action film.

The film is once again directed by Milap Zaveri. This time he is paired opposite Divya Khosla Kumar. Satyameva Jayate 2 is gearing up for release on November 25. 

