John Abraham Spotted On Sets Of 'Pathan' In This Leaked Photo

Bollywood actor John Abraham has a power-packed schedule this year. Recently, John was spotted in a leaked photo from the sets of the upcoming film, Pathan. The actor, however, has not confirmed his part in the film yet.

John Abraham spotted on the set of Pathan

In the picture, the 48-year-old actor appears to be a part of an animated conversation with the director of the film Siddharth Anand. He is wearing a black tee-shirt, sweatpants and a hoodie. He is also wearing a baseball cap in the picture. The photo has captured him in action on the sets of the film.

According to a report by Bollywood Bubble, a source informed the entertainment portal that John Abraham was supposed to start shooting for the film on April 2 and this picture confirms that he is a part of this movie. The source also stated that John is going to essay the character of a dangerous villain in the film. Pathan is produced by Aditya Chopra and stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. John and Deepika will share screen space after 10 years as the actors were last together in the 2011 comedy film Desi Boyz which was directed by Rohit Dhawan.

John Abraham on work front

John Abraham was recently seen in the high-octane action drama film Mumbai Saga. He played the role of the gangster Amartya Rao in the film. The movie, helmed by Sanjay Gupta, showcased the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. The film features an ensemble cast of Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover. The romantic ballad from the film Lut Gaye was released a month ago and has crossed 300 million views on YouTube.

John is next going to be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2. It is a vigilante action film that is helmed by Milap Zaveri. It is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film, Satyameva Jayate. John has played a double role in the movie and it also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni. John Abraham took to his Instagram to share the poster of the film. The film is set to receive a theatrical release on May 13, 2021.

Image courtesy- @thejohnabraham Instagram