John Abraham-starrer 'Attack Part 1’s' Love Track 'Ik Tu Hai' Out And It's All About Love

Actor John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Attack Part 1, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. John, who is known for pulling off any action stunt with utmost ease is all set to leave his fans enthralled with his forthcoming action thriller. In the film, the actor is all set to essay the role of India's first super-soldier. The movie is heading towards the theatres and is all set for its release on April 1, 2022.

As the release date of Attack Part 1 is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned to create a massive buzz around the project. Recently, they dropped the love-filled track Ik Tu Hai featuring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Attack Part 1's Ik Tu Hai Song out

John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez are one of the most loved pairs on-screen. They have managed to impress the audience with their chemistry in Housefull 2, Race 2 and Dishoom. The pair is all set to weave the same magic in their latest film's song Ik Tu Hai.

Ik Tu Hai song is all about love and it perfectly encapsulates the leading duo's electrifying chemistry. The song captures the budding romance of John Abraham and Jaqueline Fernandez. In the video, the lead actors are seen engrossed in love as they are seen spending some quality time with each other. From coffee dates to bike rides, it has all of it. The soulful track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal whereas, its lyrics are penned down by Kumaar, with music given by Shashwat Sachdev.

Watch the song here:

More about Attack Part 1

The film is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who has also co-written it with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor. It is bankrolled by John, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor.The movie's plot is set to revolve around a common man, who is made India's first super-soldier after he survives a severe bomb blast. The film was earlier scheduled to release in 2021 but faced delays owing to the worldwide COVID pandemic.

Image: Instagram@thejohnabraham