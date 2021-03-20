John Abraham Takes Over The Ticket Counter, Co-star Emraan Hashmi Gives A Peek Into Promos

Actor Emraan Hashmi's Instagram recently featured the actor along with his Mumbai Saga co-star John Abraham in a promotional video for their recently released movie. In the video, the two actors can be seen at the theatres where their movie is being screened. John can even be seen selling tickets to a fan from behind the counter. The two actors then face the camera to ask fans to come and watch their movie in theatres. Emraan shared the post with the caption, "Amartya and Vijay invite you to watch the BIGGEST FACE-OFF OF THE YEAR on the big screen, the best way to watch it. Follow all the safety norms, be safe & enjoy the SAGA OF THE YEAR". Take a look at Emraan Hashmi's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Emraan Hashmi's video

Emraan Hashmi's latest video of the actors at the Mumbai Saga box office prompted a number of responses from eager fans. Many of Emraan's fans left comments complimenting the actor and giving him their love. Some fans left comments like "Superb", "Super duper excited" and "Awesome work" while some fans simply left and heart, kiss and fire emojis for the actor, showering him with love. One fan even commented and wrote about how the theatre was ringing with applause at Emraan Hashmi's entry, even saying that they only had eyes for Emraan. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about Mumbai Saga

Mumbai Saga stars an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover. Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham in the film play a cop and a gangster, respectively. The story of the film is set in the 80s & 90s and shows the changing faces of Mumbai, showcasing the closing of mills to make malls and high rise buildings. The plot of the movie revolves around Amartya Rao, played by John Abraham, a bold and ruthless gangster who dreams of ruling the city of dreams, Bombay. Meanwhile, Inspector Vijay Savarkar, played by Emraan Hashmi, is after Rao tracking his every move. Will Savarkar be able to stop Rao from accomplishing his goal? The film was released on March 19, 2021. Here's a look at the trailer below.

