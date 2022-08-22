After Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Batla House, actor John Abraham is once again all set to put on the producer's cap in his forthcoming film Tara Vs Bilal. Touted to be a slice-of-life film, Tara Vs Bilal stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles.

The shoot of the film began last year in October. However, as the film's post-production is complete, it is all set for its release. Recently, John Abraham headed to his social media handle and treated fans with the first poster of the film. Along with sharing the poster, John also announced the film's release date.

John Abraham announces the release date of Tara vs Bilal

Ever since John Abraham announced Tara vs Bilal fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the project. Recently, Abraham, who is producing the movie under his banner JA Entertainment, took to his official Instagram account to unveil the film's poster. The first poster featured Harshvardhan Rane in a sporty avatar as he can be seen sitting on a sports bike while holding the helmet in his hand. The next poster featured Sonia Rathee donning simple yellow and white salwar as she is seen all smiles while sitting on a bed.

Sharing the poster, Abraham revealed the release date of the film which happens to be October 14, 2022. The post's caption read, "#TaraVsBilal a slice of life film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee to hit the big screens on 14th October 2022! Directed by Samar Iqbal 🎥 and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and John Abraham, the film showcases the clash of two opposites Tara and Bilal!" Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post came online, fans took to the comments section to express their excitement about the upcoming project. One of the fans wrote, "Super excited to see you @harshvardhanrane back in a film, "another wrote, "Seems so so Promising" and the other user wrote, "Wow! @harshvardhanrane looks so promising as well as @soniarathee so excited! " Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons. For the unversed, the film is set against the vibrant and diverse backdrop of London. Along with John, the Samar Iqbal directorial is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Image: Instagram@thejohnabraham