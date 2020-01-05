John Abraham Unveils The Braille Edition Of The Book 'Karma Sutra' On World Braille Day

Actor John Abraham attended the launch of the braille edition of the book 'Karma Sutra' by Hingori Warriors in an event organised by the National Association for the blind in Mumbai. "I have been associated with the National Association for the blind for around a decade now. I am very attached to the cause," he said after thanking the media for coming at the function.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.