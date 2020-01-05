The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

John Abraham Unveils The Braille Edition Of The Book 'Karma Sutra' On World Braille Day

Bollywood News

Actor John Abraham attended the launch of the braille edition of the book 'Karma Sutra' by Hingori Warriors in an event organised in Mumbai

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Actor John Abraham attended the launch of the braille edition of the book 'Karma Sutra' by Hingori Warriors in an event organised by the National Association for the blind in Mumbai. "I have been associated with the National Association for the blind for around a decade now. I am very attached to the cause," he said after thanking the media for coming at the function.  

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CM THACKERAY KEEPS MAJOR MINISTRIES
TRUMP ISSUES FRESH WARNING
MNS-BJP TOGETHER?
EX-AIR CHIEF SPEAKS ON RAFALE DEAL
RIFT IN JDU-BJP OVER NPR ROLLOUT
ROHIT SHARMA HAILS IRFAN PATHAN