John Abraham: When The 'Pagalpanti' Actor Made Everyone Roll In The Aisles

Bollywood actor John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Pagalpanti. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla along with John. The film is all set to release on November 22. Prior to Pagalpanti, John Abraham has also featured in numerous successful Bollywood comedy films. Check out a few scenes and trailers from his comedy movies which will make you roll in the aisles.

When John Abraham cracked us all up

1. Garam Masala

Garam Masala is a 2005 situational comedy directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of the director's own 1985 Malayalam film, Boeing Boeing, which was an adaptation of 1965 American film of the same name, which in turn was an adaptation of a 1960 French play. The film was a box-office success and was widely acclaimed for Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's terrific comic timing. The chemistry between Akshay and John was also appreciated by cine goers.

2. Housefull 2

Housefull 2 is a 2012 comedy film directed by Sajid Khan. The family comedy is the second installment in the popular Housefull franchise. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asin Thottumkal, Zareen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, and Shazahn Padamsee. The film was a box-office success and John Abraham managed to split the audiences' sides throughout the movie.

3. Welcome Back

Welcome Back is a 2015 Bollywood comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee. The film is a sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Welcome. Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal reprised their roles from the previous film, while John Abraham, Shruti Hassan, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia and Shiney Ahuja were the latest additions to the cast. The film was a box-office success and was appreciated for its action sequences, Anik Kapoor-Nana Patekar's comic timing and camaraderie and John Abraham's performance.

