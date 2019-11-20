John Abraham's 'babies' Are Actually Beasts And The Collection Will Make Your Jaws Drop

The first memory of John Abraham for a lot of people in this country is him zooming on a sports bike in Dhoom. Today, he might be known for his ‘patriotic’ films, but that does not mean he ceases to be a ‘biker boy.’ The actor introduced his fans and followers to some of his ‘babies’ on social media, and one can say it is a jaw-dropping collection of 'beasts' actually.

READ: Jacqueline Fernandez To Star In John Abraham's Production 'Attack'

In a video on Instagram, John Abraham is really seen introducing the bikes as ‘few babies in my collection’ which are six sports bikes. His collection features Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Aprilia RSV4 RF, Yamaha R1, Ducati V4 Panigale, MV Agusta F3 800 and Yamaha Vmax. In the video, the Satyameva Jayate star is seen introducing them one by one, with words like ‘fantastic baby’, ‘This is the new baby in my collection’, ’fantastic new bike’ and ‘another beautiful piece of art.’ He also shared some of the technical terms like the CCs of the bikes, the 'babies' being fitted with the SC exhaust that ‘makes it all the more lighter, pretty intense in terms of sound.’

Here’s the video

READ: Pagalpanti: Three Reasons Why This John Abraham Starrer Will Be A Laugh Riot

John Abraham will soon be working in a movie where he is playing the role of a biker. The movie will be directed by Rang De Basanti writer & Kurbaan director Rensil D’Silva. He is also set to produce the movie. Sharing a few snaps on Twitter, John had announced in March earlier this year. “A story that is close to my heart. Excited to kick start this journey with @ajay0701 and director @RensilDSilva. Shoot begins July 2019.@johnabrahament @KytaProductions.”

A story that is close to my heart. Excited to kick start this journey with @ajay0701 and director @RensilDSilva. Shoot begins July 2019.@johnabrahament @KytaProductions pic.twitter.com/Mr9lw7myTF — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 27, 2019

READ: Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj' And John Abraham's 'Attack' To Clash At The BO

He had also stated then, “A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart. This is a story about human relationships. I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then. I am happy to have Ajay Kapoor and Rensil on board for this project. I am especially excited that we will film the action sequences in the Isle of Man, the home of racing on real roads!”

John is currently gearing up for the release of Pagalpanti. The Jism star is working in a comedy after a long time. The movie is releasing on Friday.

READ: John Abraham Shares His Thoughts On Being Stereotyped With Patriotic Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.