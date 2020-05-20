John Abraham’s Best Movies That Are Streaming Now On Amazon Prime; See List Here

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since.

In his almost two-decade-long career, John has been seen working with various actors and superstars and given the world some great movies. Here are John Abraham’s best movies that you can watch now on Amazon Prime. Read ahead to know more-

John Abraham’s best movies streaming now on Amazon Prime

Dhoom (2004)

John Abraham played the lead character in Sanjay Gandhvi’s Dhoom. The movie also had Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a mysterious gang of bikers who are on a robbing spree. ACP Jai gets Ali, a mechanic, to assist him in the case. With the clock ticking, it's up to them to nab the thieves red-handed. The movie marks as the first installation of the Dhoom franchise that went on to become a blockbuster. You can catch Dhoom now on Amazon Prime.

Also Read | John Abraham's 'Welcome Back' Was His 2nd Collab With Few Actors; Read More About It

Kaal (2005)

John Abraham played the lead character in Soham Shah’s Kaal. The movie also cast Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a tiger expert, his wife, two tourists and a village chief who get entangled in a battle for survival against supernatural beasts within the Jim Corbett National Wildlife Park. You can watch Kaal now on Amazon Prime.

Also Read | John Abraham's 'Elaan' Marks The Come-back Of Mithun Chakraborty; Read More Trivia

Kabul Express (2006)

John Abraham played the lead character in Kabir Khan’s Kabul Express. The film also had Arshad Warsi and Salman Shahid in lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around a thrilling story spanning 48 hours of five individuals linked by hate and fear but brought together by fate to finally recognize each other. The film did average at the box-office but received critical acclamation. You can watch Kabul Express now on Amazon Prime.

Also Read | John Abraham's 'Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah’ Songs That Are Popular Even Today

Batla House (2019)

John Abraham played the lead character in Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House. The film also cast Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role. The plot of the film revolves around a police officer struggles to catch the fugitives and prove the police acted lawfully, after a deadly encounter, while being despised by the whole nation. You can watch Batla House now on Amazon Prime.

Also Read | John Abraham And Arshad Warsi's Films That Are Must-watch; 'Kabul Express' To 'Pagalpanti'

Pagalpanti (2019)

John Abraham was a part of the lead cast in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti. The lead cast of the movie also includes Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Urvashi Rautela. The plot of the film is said to revolve around a group of tourists from India, who go for a vacation to London that turns into a patriotic mission. The movie is said to be based on the popular Indian superstition about ‘Shani’ or rather called ‘Saturn’. Shani or Saturn, refer to negative power and the movie will show how they fight against this notion. You can watch Pagalpanti now on Amazon Prime.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.