John Abraham's New Song From Mumbai Saga To Be Out Soon; News Leaves Fans Elated

John Abraham’s much-anticipated movie Mumbai Saga is already gaining attention for its recently released teaser trailer and song Shor Machega. When the team dropped in a delightful piece of news yet again, fans became much more excited. John Abraham recently announced on social media that one of Mumbai Saga’s songs will soon be released and even shared a few seconds of the teaser of the song to raise the excitement of fans.

Mumbai Saga’s new song Danka Baja to be out

John Abraham recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this stunning glimpse of himself from his upcoming movie Mumbai Saga along with the other cast members and added a few seconds of the new song in the background. The song Danka Baja is based on the Ganesh Chaturthi festival as depicted in this poster.

In the caption, John Abraham stated how they will welcome lord Ganesh with their new upbeat song. He stated “Hoga Ab Bappa Ka Swagat Danke Ke Saath” and then mentioned that Mumbai Saga’s new song Danka Baja will be out on March 12, 2021, while the movie will hit the theatres on March 19, 2021. He then tagged all the Mumbai Saga cast members in his caption.

The fans were thrilled to know about the release of Mumbai Saga’s new song and mentioned in the comments about how they were eagerly waiting for the song as well as the movie to release. Many of the fans took to John Abraham’s post and wished him all the best. Many others added several fire and heart symbols to express their excitement for the new song. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the release date of Mumbai Saga’s new song Danka Baja.



Mumbai Saga cast, plot & more

The popular cast of the movie includes John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Rohit Sukhwani, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover, Vivaan Parashar and others. The movie is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta while bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Sangeeta Ahir and Anuradha Gupta. The plot follows the story of Amartya Rao who was an associate of Chota Rajan and was a well-known criminal during the 80s and 90s.

