Birthday Boy John Abraham's Pics That Prove Age Is Just A Number

John Abraham marked his debut in Bollywood with Jism. Since then, the actor has delivered several path-breaking performances in movies like Dhoom, Housefull 2 and Parmanu. The actor is known as one of the richest actors in India. The Batla House actor is not only famous for his performances but also is considered as a fashion icon by fans. Today, on December 17, the actor celebrates his 47th birthday.

Flexing abs to owning a chiselled body, actors in Bollywood follow a common trend today to stay in shape and look great on screen. However, it was John Abraham first who started this trend in the first place. Since his debut, the model-turned-actor has wooed us with his amazing body. His stunning photos are proof that age is just a number. Here are some of his pictures that would make everyone go gaga over him.

John Abraham's photos

There are only some people in the world who can proudly say that for them, age is just a number and it seems like John Abraham definitely belongs to that category. John is no doubt one of the hottest and fittest actors in Bollywood. He is the one who can give actors half his age a run for their money. We bet his fans wonder if he sips on a magical potion secretly to stay this hot and good-looking!

