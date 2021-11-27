John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Box Office Collection Drops After Opening Day

There was no good news for the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 on Day 2 at the box office. The film, which opened much lower than the first instalment of the franchise, dropped further after opening day.

The John Abraham-starrer had taken a start of Rs 3.60 crore on Friday. However, it is reported to have collected only around Rs 2 crore on Friday. The makers would now hope for better figures on the other two days of the weekend to put up a respectable total.

Satyameva Jayate 2, as per a report on Box Office India, earned in the Rs 1.75 to 2 crore range at the ticket windows on Friday. With the figures, the 2-day tally stands in the Rs 5 crore-6 crore range.

To see the magnitude of the fall in collections of Satyameva Jayate 2, one can compare it to its predecessor. The Day 2 collection alone of Satyameva Jayate was close to Rs 8 crore. After a Rs 20-crore opening, the two-day total of that film had been over Rs 28 crore.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 fails to match 1st instalment's success

The movie has turned out to be the next sequel after Bunty Aur Babli 2 which failed to match up to the first instalment of the franchise. The film just earned Rs 11.15 crore in the first week.

#BuntyAurBabli2 is rejected… Trending on weekend and weekdays was weak… Week 1 total stands at ₹ 11.15 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/hDHBr1c1sB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2021

It is now being said that Sooryavanshi which is into its fourth week at the box office, could gain from Satyameva Jayate 2's poor figures. The Rohit Shetty directorial starring Akshay Kumar is inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark, with Rs 185 crore already in the kitty. The film is the only film in the COVID pandemic era to hit the Rs 100-crore club at the box office.

#Sooryavanshi should gather momentum over the weekend… The poor response to #SJ2 should benefit #Sooryavanshi… Biz should witness growth again on [fourth] Sat and Sun… [Week 4] Fri 71 lacs. Total: ₹ 185.64 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/tb1LVJMSfG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2021

Satyameva Jayate 2 has been directed Milap Zaveri, who had also helmed the original. John Abraham plays a triple role in the venture. The main plot revolves around twin brothers, one a police officer and another a violent vigilante, while the memory of their father, who had stood up against injustice in the past, forms an important part of the plot.

#SatyamevaJayate2 registers low numbers on Day 1… Multiplexes weak… Single screens of mass circuits better, but not enough to compensate… Going forward, will need to grow on Day 2, since it faces another mass-centric film [#Antim]… Thu ₹ 3.60 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2Yj8SsFJJ7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2021

The movie also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

