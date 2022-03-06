John Abraham's Sci-fi Thriller 'Attack Part 1' Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow; Deets Inside

John Abraham is surely a busy actor and has many films in the pipeline. The actor was last seen playing a triple role in the action drama Satyameva Jayate 2. He is now all set to play India's first super-soldier in the upcoming film Attack. While the film is less than a month away, the makers recently announced the release date of its most awaited trailer.

Taking to his Instagram, John Abraham recently announced the release date of the trailer of his upcoming film Attack. The actor shared a poster of the movie, in which he looked fierce as ever. Sharing the same, he asked his fans to get ready for the film and announced the trailer will be out tomorrow, March 7, 2022. He wrote, "GET READY FOR #ATTACKin1 ATTACK TRAILER OUT TOMORROW." His fans sent him love and best wishes for the film and expressed they are eager to watch the trailer.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared details about the teaser and shared a post. Take a look -

Details about Attack Part 1

John Abraham's announcement for the upcoming film was surely mind-blowing. The actor took the internet by storm as he deleted all his posts a day before announcing the film. Attack Part 1 is an upcoming sci-fi thriller film. The movie stars John Abraham, Rakul Preet, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The movie's plot is set to revolve around a common man, who is made India's first super-soldier after he survives a severe bomb blast. Jacqueline Fernandez is touted to play John Abraham's love interest. The movie is scheduled to release on April 1. The movie is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, while Jayantilal Gada, John Abraham, and Ajay Kapoor are jointly producing it.

John Abraham's upcoming movies

John Abraham is currently in the middle of four different projects. While he is gearing up for Attack, he recently announced Tehran and Pathaan. Tehraan is an upcoming action thriller film which is based on true events. The film is helmed by Arun Gopalan, while Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell are bankrolling it. On the other hand, John Abraham will be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, which will release on January 25, 2023. John Abraham will also star in the upcoming film Ek Villain 2.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@thejohnabraham