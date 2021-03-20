John Abraham's Weekly Round Up: A Look At What Actor Did While Promoting 'Mumbai Saga'

With Mumbai Saga releasing on March 19, 2021, John Abraham spent most of his week promoting his film along with co-star Emraan Hashmi. Apart from that, the 48-year-old actor revealed the release date of his upcoming film Satyamev Jayate 2 and also managed to support a 'Green Initiative' amidst his busy schedule. Here's a weekly round-up of things that John Abraham did from March 13 to March 20, 2021.

Advanced Booking of John Abraham's Mumbai Saga

John Abraham began his week by adding a promotional video for his upcoming action flick Mumbai Saga. The promo video consisted of the sound of gun-shots and horse riding along with the clips of the movie in the background and the promo read 'Advanced Booking Open Now'. The video featured John Abraham's voice as well as his poster photo with Emraan Hashmi. He wrote in the caption "Action, thrill, drama, Dialoguebaazi, The Saga that has it all!! Mumbai Saga Advance Booking OPEN NOW".

John Abraham's Mumbai Saga promotion with Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi featured in few videos on John Abraham's Instagram feed to promote their upcoming action flick. In the first video, John says in Hindi 'if you want to reign over Mumbai then I am giving you all chance to join my 'Gang', whereas Emraan says 'if you have a passion to save the nation then I am looking for people like you to join my 'Force''. In the second video, they recalled the fun of watching movies in theatres and Emraan says they are glad they are having a theatrical release and asked viewers to buckle up for Mumbai Saga which will be having a theatrical release in 3 days!

Satyameva Jayate 2 release date

Satyameva Jayete 2 is a vigilante action thriller film that is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. John Abraham took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to reveal the release date along with the poster. The poster featured two versions of John Abraham fighting against each other and the poster read "Ladege Iss Saal, Bharat Maa Ke Laal!". The film is set to have a theatrical release on the occasion of Eid this year on May 13, 2021. John Abraham wrote in the caption "This EID it’s SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL! Satyameva Jayate 2 releasing this EID on 13th May 2021".

Garnier's 'Green Initiative' promotion

John Abraham who has been Garnier's brand ambassador for a long time, took to his Instagram on Wednesday, March 17, to support their 'green initiative'. He added to a video of himself in which he said as a part of Garnier Green Tribe he hoped to build a more sustainable future and go greener with Garnier. He explained what the Garnier Green Beauty initiative was which is an end-to-end approach to sustainability. He wrote in the caption that he was happy and proud to be a part of this movement as Garnier's ambassador for Green Beauty in India.

Mumbai Saga final promotion before the release date

John Abraham ended his week by doing the promotion for Mumbai Saga a day before the release date on March 18 on Twitter. He added a short promo video from the movie that featured some action sequences and Kajal Agarwal, who is playing the female lead in the movie, also appeared in the clip. Among details of the film in the tweet, he wrote "A LION amongst the Wolves! Amartya is born to Rule!".

A LION amongst the Wolves!

Amartya is born to Rule!



The conspiracy is hatched, but can anyone stop Amartya's Rise to claim Mumbai as his own.

It's a war for Dominance!https://t.co/oxASWTVo65#MumbaiSaga IN CINEMAS TOMORROW.@emraanhashmi @_SanjayGupta #BhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/NzqumPjxkL — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 18, 2021

