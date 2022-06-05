John Abraham's Wife Priya Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Mushy Pic; Fans Shower Love

John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal clocked eight years of their marriage on Sunday, June 5, with the latter dropping a heart-melting picture of the duo to mark the occasion. Being a low key celebrity couple, the actor and his investment banker partner stay away from the limelight. However, Priya didn't miss the chance to shower love on John on their special day.

The throwback glimpse showcased Priya sitting on the actor's lap and hugging him as they look on. Fans wished the 'perfect jodi' with love-filled comments, lauding their precious bond.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priya Runchal shared an old candid picture where she's seen sitting on John's lap as they share smiles. while Priya looks beautiful in a yellow suit, John sports a white shirt and denims. In the caption, she added a star and yellow heart emoji. Take a look.

Congratulating the duo on completing the milestone, fans dropped comments like, "happiest anniversary to you favourites," "perfect Jodi," and "Happiest wedding anniversary John Bhai and Priya Bhabhi.. may god bless you both with his choice blessings always (sic)". Heart-eyed and heart emojis dominated the comments section.

Priya and John reportedly tied the knot in 2014 at a private ceremony in the US. Fans got to know about the development when John wished them for New Year and signed off by mentioning, "John and Priya Abraham." In an earlier conversation with Mid-Day, John mentioned how his wife doesn't bother about the paparazzi frenzy. He said, "This is the way I like it. She is a private person. She finished her course from business school in London and was earlier in Los Angeles. She chooses to quietly do her work and I appreciate it."

What's on John Abraham's work platter?

The actor was recently seen in the action film, Attack: Part 1, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet in lead roles. Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film hit theatres on 1 April 2022, and started streaming on ZEE5 on May 27.

Attack is produced by Jayantilal Gadda’s Pen Studios, John Abraham’s JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions. He will now be seen in Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone.

(Image: @priyarunchal/Instagram)