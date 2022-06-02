Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard; Bollywood Says, 'There Is Justice'

Actor Johnny Depp and his ex Amber Heard were recently involved in a high-profile defamation trial and the verdict was announced in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Several explosive statements from the duo's testimonies in court made headlines and celebrities from the Bollywood film industry have reacted to the verdict. Disha Patani, Sophie Choudry and others hailed the jury's decision as they celebrated Depp's victory.

Bollywood reacts to Johnny Depp's victory in Amber Heard trial

Ali Fazal took to his social media account and mentioned that the anticipation was at a whole new level as he awaited the verdict in the Depp trial. When it was announced, he rejoiced and mentioned that Depp's win 'sets the precedent for some serious stuff'. Disha Patani shared a picture of the actor from his film Pirates of the Caribbean and mentioned that no one could ever replace him. Popular south actor Shruti Haasan also took to social media and congratulated the actor on his win and wrote, "I adore you." She also then urged him to 'go get sober'.

Director and actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was also one of the popular celebrities from the industry to rejoice as Depp won the defamation trial. He shared a picture of the actor smiling from ear to ear and wrote, "There is justice". Sophie Choudry was over the moon as Depp won the case after six years and emphasised that 'abuse has no gender'. She also mentioned that the actor won 'both in and out of court' as she congratulated him. Arya Babbar, Ayesha Takia, Aly Goni and other popular individuals from the entertainment world also rejoiced after the verdict was announced.

All about Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

The six-week trial began when Depp filed a defamation case against his ex-wife for the op-ed she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post about domestic violence. Although she did not mention Depp's name in the article, he claimed that it made it difficult for him to land roles in the industry. The verdict was announced early on the morning of June 2 and several fans of Depp gathered outside the court to celebrate the big win. Depp, however, was not present in court for the verdict, as reported by People, he had 'previously scheduled work commitments' that he made before the trial. The publication stated that although the actor would not be present in court, he would watch the verdict from the United Kingdom.

Image: Twitter/@DynamoSuperX