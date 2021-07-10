Johnny Lever Pays Tribute To Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar; Recalls Their Memory Together

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar's death on Wednesday, July 7 left the film industry heartbroken. Veteran to young generation artists across every industry and region came forward with their tributes for the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood. While many celebrities did not have the opportunity to meet the late actor in person, some celebrities shared their personal anecdotes in his memory. Comedian Johnny Lever is one of the few who relayed his memories of meeting the superstar.

Johnny Lever's tribute to Dilip Kumar

Taking to his Instagram, the veteran actor shared unseen images of him meeting with the legendary actor at an event. In the second picture, the duo can be seen performing on a stage. Recounting his meetings with Dilip Kumar, Lever expressed his gratefulness to have had the opportunity to meet the actor in flesh and share 'precious moments' with him. Recounting some of his memories with the later actor, Jonny revealed that Dilip Sahab served him Biryani at his house and even did a small act of mimicry in front of him.

Giving a tribute to the later superstar, Johnny Lever wrote, 'It was amazing to see how such a great personality like him could be so humble & grounded. He is an institution we love & learnt so much from'. Lastly, he paid his condolences to Kumar's family and wife Saira Banu writing, 'May his soul rest in peace, & may God give strength to Saira ji & his family.'. Fans in the comment section were quick to pay their respects and commented about how the industry lost a gem.

More on Johnny Lever's work

The actor is known for his comical roles and spot on timings in movies and stand-up acts. Touted as one of the best comedians in the country, the actor had a steady growth in Bollywood while appearing in small roles in popular movies. He had worked with several notable actors from Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan in movies like Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and most recently in Coolie No.1.

