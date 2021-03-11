Johnny Lever's BTS From His Hit 'Don't Touch Me Challenge' On Instagram: WATCH

A few days ago, veteran Bollywood actor Johnny Lever was seen following the Instagram reel trend. He made a video on the Don’t Touch Me song with his daughter, Jaime Lever, and son, Jesse Lever. It got a great response from the viewers. Now, Jaime has shared the behind-the-scenes of the reel.

BTS from Johnny Lever’s Don’t Touch Me challenge

Johnny Lever’s daughter, Jamie Lever took to her Instagram handle to shares the BTS video. In it, the veteran actor and his kids are seen preparing for the video. They even struggle to complete a few steps. Johnny even almost fell while dancing but took the support of his children. Check out the behind-the-scene of Johnny Lever’s videos.

Johnny Lever’s Don’t Touch Me Challenge

A week ago, Johnny Lever uploaded a don’t touch me challenge video on his Instagram handle. In it, Johnny Lever’s daughter and Johnny Lever's son are also seen. They are giving a message of maintaining social distancing through the song. The Lever family showed their dance moves and on-point expressions which they are known for. The latest addition to Johnny Lever’s videos has crossed 500k views and has more than 3k comments. The veteran actor also mentioned that he might do the Don’t Rush Me challenge later.

Johnny Lever does not make many Instagram reel videos. But Johnny Lever’s son and daughter are quite active on the social media platform. Both of them have been sharing multiple reels on their respective handles. Some of the videos have the brother-sister duo while some are solo. Check out a few of their videos below.

About Johnny Lever's family

Johnny Lever married Sujatha in 1984 and has two children Jamie and Jesse. Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. She played the role of Champa and was acclaimed for her small comic relief role. Jamie Lever was last seen in multi-starrer comedy film Housefull 4. She played the character of a servant named Giggly from the ancient period in the movie. The reincarnation of her character was played by her father.

Johnny Lever’s son Jesse had a cameo in War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. He was then seen in Yeh Saali Aashiqui. Jesse is also a part of Laila Manju written and directed by Prem Soni.