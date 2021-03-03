Johnny Lever's Family Takes The 'Dont Touch Me' Challenge Leaving Fans In Splits: Watch

On Wednesday, March 3, the famous comedian Johnny Lever and his children took the Don’t Touch Me Challenge, a dance reel challenge currently trending on Instagram. The hilarious expression and exceptional dance skills of the Lever family have left fans mind blown. Ever since the video has surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop from complimenting the amicable bond that the father and children share with each other.

Lever family’s Don’t Touch Me Challenge

The video begins with Johnny Lever informing his children Jamie and Jesse about the ongoing COVID-19 situation with frustration. Soon after, the Don’t Touch Me track plays in the background and the sibling pair along with the comedian showcase their stunning dance moves. While Johnny Lever has donned a blue t-shirt, on the other hand, sibling Jamie and Jesse can be seen slaying in all-black ensembles.

Part of the video features an individual segment of both Jamie and Jesse with the legendary comedian. Apart from their dancing prowess, the hilarious expression of the trio made many burst out in laughter. Here’s taking a quick look at the Lever family’s reel challenge:

Duniya bole don’t rush hum bole DON’T TOUCH!! @iam_johnylever @jesse_lever #familytime #leverfam

All thanks to Jesse’s hard work

While sharing the video, Jamie Lever specified that the fun video was a result of brother Jesse's 'hard word’. Upon seeing the clip, fans of the comedian went gaga over it. While some found the video ‘too good’, others went on to hail them as a ‘cute family’. Fire emoticons swamped the comment section of the post in abundance. Take a look at how fans are reacting online:

Just a few weeks ago, Jamie also shared a brother-sister edition of their dancing session. Unleashing their inner South India, both the sibling danced on one of the hit tracks from Vijay Thalapathy starrer Master. In the video, both Jamie and Jesse take social media by storm with remarkable yet unique moves. Fans happened to have loved their funny banter and went on to call them a ‘super cool’ sibling pair. Check out the video below:

