Johnny Lever's Fun Dance On 'Bilanshi Naagin' Goes Viral, Fans Demand More

Legendary actor Johnny Lever was captured dancing in a viral video. He was seen dancing to Pinge Chi Naagin in the viral video. The clip was shared by content creator Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. Johnny Lever is known for his comedy and has played over 300 roles for Bollywood. He started his journey with a role in Suni Dutt's film, Dard Ka Rishta.

Also Read | GFRIEND's Sowon Faces Heavy Backlash From Fans For Posing With A Nazi Mannequin

Also Read | Abhay Deol Depicts His Experiments With Painting Inspired By An Old Burlesque Poster

Johnny Lever's Video gets viral

Johnny Lever started as a stand-up comedian for musical shows. Sunil Dutt caught him killing it on the stage and was so impressed by him that he offered him a role in his next film. He was then seen in a film called Jalwa along with Naseeruddin Shah. In Johnny Lever's latest video, he can be seen dancing playfully to the beats of a fun song. Fans loved his amazing dance and demanded to see more of it. See Johnny Lever's latest video below posted by Viral Bhayani:

Fans loved his dance and urged the Instagram user to share more clips of Johnny Lever dancing to a song that became incredibly famous through a comedy scene in Phir Hera Pheri. Fans can also spot Meezaan Jaffrey behind Johnny Lever as he sings the Marathi song 'Bilanshi Naagin'. They are currently working together in Hungama 2. Hungama 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, and Pranitha Subhash in the main lead. Meezan Jaffrey debuted with the film Malaal on the big screen. Hungama 2 will mark the return of Priyadarshan in Bollywood after seven long years.

Also Read | Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Share First Glimpse Of Daughter, Reveal Little One's Name

Johnny Lever's career

There might be very few comedy films that don't have Johnny Lever as a part of their cast. From Priyadarshan to Rohit Shetty, Johnny Lever has worked with all the directors. At times it feels like a Bollywood comedy film just isn't complete without his appearance. Johnny Lever has received thirteen nominations for Filmfare Best Actor and has won twice. One for Deewana Mastana in1997 and the other one for Dulhe Raja in 1998.

Johnny Lever is married to Sujatha and has two children. Her daughter Jamie Lever is also a stand-up artist. She also mimics several stars and has won praises from them. Farah Khan is a huge fan of Jamie Lever. Johnny Lever has also acted in a Tulu movie called Rang. He made his Tamil Debut with Anbirkku Alavillai.

Also Read | Zendaya Opens Up About Her Relationship With Social Media: 'It Used To Make Me Anxious'

Also Read | Where In Ireland Was 'Sons Of Anarchy' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Action Series

(Image Credits- @iamjohnnylever Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.